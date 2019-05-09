May 22, 1980 — May 4, 2019
Kirk L. Burkholder went to live in Heaven on Saturday, May 4, 2019, following a tragic farming accident on the family farm.
The son of Weldon and Judy Burkholder, Kirk was born on May 22, 1980 and was the second of two children.
Kirk grew up on his family’s grass seed and livestock farm. Upon graduating high school, Kirk traveled throughout the USA and abroad, working in the area of agriculture. Kirk used the multiple farming perspectives learned in his travels and applied them appropriately to the family farm. He also worked for the Oregon State Police upon being convinced by a friend to apply. Kirk was a valued trooper for eight and one-half years before returning to the family farm. Kirk was known for his professionalism and ability to relate to the public he proudly served.
Kirk was known as a man who would give you the shirt off his back, but simultaneously as the guy you had to watch as he was always working on his next practical joke. Nobody was immune to his good-natured jokes, and he recently went so far as convincing his wife, Amanda, she had lost her wedding ring in the sheep stalls so he could secretly get it upgraded. Kirk’s adventurous spirit was evident in his love for his family, the genuine friendships he shared and his relentless work-ethic.
Kirk was a lifelong member of Fairview Mennonite Church and his faith guided his life. He enjoyed hunting and farming, but most of all, building a relationship with his family.
Kirk is preceded in death by his father, Weldon Burkholder.
He is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Amanda Miller Burkholder; his three children, Adelina, Lillie Mae and Andrew; his mother, Judy Burkholder; and his brother, Kent Burkholder and family.
Kirk has touched and impacted so many lives. His friendship will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, a donation fund has been created by the Santiam Christian School for the future education of his children. Additionally, the Kirk Burkholder Memorial Fund has an account at Umpqua Bank for donations to assist Amanda and their children.
A viewing is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Kirk’s life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Fairview Mennonite Church, followed immediately by a graveside service at the church. A fellowship reception will be held at the multipurpose building thereafter.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).