December 7, 1960 - June 4, 2023

Kimberly Peck Morris Mahr was born to John Edward Morris and Gretchen Reynolds Morris on December 7, 1960 in Los Angeles, where her father was studying for a PhD in Zoology at UCLA.

Kim's sister, Courtney Jane, was born in November 1964. In November 1965 the family of four moved to Stockholm, Sweden for two years where John had a Post-doctoral Fellowship. The next move was to Chicago for John's third year as a Post-doc. In the fall of 1968 for what turned out to be the family's final move, John accepted a faculty position at Oregon State University and they settled in Corvallis.

Kim finished schooling at Wilson, Jefferson, Cheldelin and Crescent Valley High School, with a break for her freshman year back in Chicago where Kim was a member of the Hyde Park High School Varsity Girls basket ball team.

In Oregon Kim grew up camping, biking, participating in volleyball, basketball, track and city league softball. But her special passion was her horse, Star, with whom she participated in the 4-H Horsemanship program and competed in horseshows. She participated in a CVHS Leadership Class, helped organize a student campaign for a late-afternoon school bus route, and was chosen one of the Senior Prom Princesses.

After graduation from CVHS in June 1978 she spent a summer in England volunteering with the American Field Service. In the fall she enrolled at Stanford University. Her time at Stanford was life-forming. By the second quarter of her first year she switched her intended major from Political Science ("In the seminar all they did was talk at each other!") to Geology, a fitting choice for her love of the outdoors. She made life-long friends with whom she remained close for the rest of her life. Kim graduated from Stanford in June 1982 and that fall enrolled in the University of California, Santa Barbara where in 1985 she received a Masters of Science degree in Geology.

Kim's maternal grandmother was born and grew up in China where her father was a diplomat in the U.S. Foreign Service. Kim's grandmother and grandfather met and married there. So Kim grew up hearing about life in China and when during her third year at Stanford she had a chance to go to Taiwan in January 1981 for six months as a volunteer English language teacher with Volunteers in Asia, she took it. That was followed by a four week tour into "Red China" with her grandmother, mother and sister. Four years later after receiving her MS degree Kim made a decision which ended up setting her course for the rest of her life. In 1985 she joined an NGO organization, the English Language Institute/China, as a teacher of English as a Foreign Language. Kim's first three years with ELIC were spent in Hoh Hot, Inner Mongolia at the Forestry College. She quickly adapted to living on the college campus in a faculty apartment building and eating in the campus dining hall, and being part of a Chinese community became a part of her life. After three years she returned to Oregon and then to California where she spent a term at the Monterey Institute for International Studies, studying Chinese language and International Business. When she decided her call was to ESL teaching and not to International Business she rejoined ELIC in its administrative offices in Southern California. The next year she moved to Hong Kong when she became a Member Care Staff person. For three years she traveled frequently in China as a support for ELIC teams of two or three teachers, some with families, who got MCS visits two or three times a year. It was during this time that she became better acquainted with another ELIC teacher, Paul Mahr, from Illinois who had already been in China two years teaching and was about to start two years of Chinese language study at an ELIC program in northern China. During the annual ELIC summer meeting at Azusa Pacific College in Southern California Paul approached Kim and asked if he could write to her after they both returned to China, he in Chang Chuan and she in Hong Kong.

Their friendship soon turned to a much deeper relationship – which could be an entire story on its own – and in August 1992 Kim and Paul were married in Corvallis, and thus began the adventure of a lifetime.

Kim and Paul returned to China together in March of 1993, and moved to Lhasa, Tibet, where they taught English to researchers at the Academy of Social Sciences and provided adult English classes for the public.

They returned to Oregon to welcome their first daughter, Corrissa (Corrie) Peck Mahr, born in April of 1995.

In August of 1995, they moved to Beijing, China to teach English for one year there before returning to Tibet in the fall of 1996. They did three years of Tibetan language study, with a break in 1998 to welcome their second daughter, Jane Ruth Mahr. When they returned in 1999, they began working with World Concern until the fall of 2001.

From 2001 until 2006 they taught English at Tibet University. Their time in Tibet was a precious and wonderful experience that they held dear, and Kim could have filled a book with the memories of those years.

In 2007 they moved to Northern China, Chang Chun. Kim and Paul and family spent a year there assisting as Chinese Language Coaches for ELIC teachers studying Chinese. In the spring of 2008, Kim volunteered with a team that went to Sichuan to help with earthquake relief. After spending time in that area, there was a strong draw to move to Chengdu. In the fall of 2008, Kim and the family made the move to Chengdu, where they lived the rest of their China time.

Kim was diagnosed with Chordoma cancer in the fall of 2017, which took her on a 5.5-year-long journey battling cancer. Kim and Paul moved back to Oregon officially in 2018 and resided in Corvallis near Kim's parents.

The last 5.5 years have been filled with difficult and sweet moments, but full of precious time with family – memories that will long be remembered and cherished.

In the beginning of this year, 2023, Kim's health started to rapidly decline. She dealt with several different ER and ICU visits, along with many life changes due to medical interventions.

After a long and tumultuous journey, Kim passed away on June 4, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital, in Corvallis. For the four days of this most recent hospitalization there was always at least one of her family members with her, and at the time of her death her sister (Courtney Morris), was at her bedside joined by Kim's husband (Paul), daughters (Janie and Corrie), her parents (John and Gretchen Morris), Corrie's husband (Josiah Bowen), and Janie's partner (Austin Carrero).

From her earliest years Kim was supportive of and concerned for others. She lived her life with a heart full of love, compassion, energy, and grace for others. She left this world surrounded by love, and her presence will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life for Kim is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 at the First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR 97333.

In the last five years Kim volunteered with, and raised funds for, the Chordoma Foundation. If you wish to honor Kim with a gift, a contribution to this organization would be near and dear to her heart — and to the hearts of her family members. You can mail a donation to: Chordoma Foundation, PO Box 2127, Durham, NC 27702 US or donate on line at: www.chordomafoundation.org/