November 4, 1954 — December 24, 2019

Kimberly Joyce Richards was born in the town of Natick, Massachusetts. She relocated to the Willamette Valley in 2009 and remained here until her passing on December 24, 2019.

Kimberly was 65 years old. She graduated Magna Cum Laude, from Boston University in Business Administration; and achieved a C.P.A. from Commonwealth of Massachusetts as well as an M.B.A. from Boston University.

Kimberly was a passionate sports fan and enjoyed following major league soccer, baseball, football, ice hockey and basketball. She was a particularly devoted fan for all Boston sports teams.

Kimberly leaves behind a family of friends in the Willamette Valley, Tampa Florida and Boston. Special gratitude for the team of doctors and nurses at Corvallis Family Medicine, and Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Your excellent care was so appreciated by all of us.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boston University Athletics or Meals on Wheels, Benton County.

