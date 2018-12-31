July 25, 1960 — December 24, 2018
Kevin R Schuh Kevin Schuh, 58, of Albany, passed peacefully on December 24, 2018 at Salem Health in Salem, Oregon.
Kevin was born July 25, 1960 in Albany to Samuel Schuh, Sr. and Gladys Bics Schuh. Kevin lived his whole life in Albany. He went to school at South Albany High.
In 1992, Kevin met Janean Duncan, they later married in September 1995. She had brought a son Joshua into the relationship and Kevin took Joshua just as his own from the very start. Kevin and Janean had two more children during their marriage, Wesley, and McKayla. All three of the kids were the absolute loves of his life, his true pride and joy. Kevin and Janean divorced in 2002, but, always remained friends.
Kevin worked for various schools in the mid valley as a custodian. He loved his work, and the people, too. Everyone, kids and adults alike, loved Mr. Kevin!
Kevin had some hard times here and there but he was such a strong willed fighter. He persevered, came out so strong, gave his life to the Lord, and got baptized. He enjoyed his time shopping, going to church and spending time with his church family, and of course, laughing and enjoying time with his children, family and friends. Kevin was by far the most generous, genuine man anyone would have the pleasure of meeting.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Gladys; an older sister, Malita; brother, Walter, and brother Barry.
Kevin is survived by brother, Samuel, and brother, Robert, both from Washington, and Carol from Portland, Oregon; his children, Joshua, Wesley, and McKayla, all from Salem, Oregon; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In keeping with his wishes, no public services will be held.
Kevin, we miss you so much. Love you more than anything. Fly high. Rest well.