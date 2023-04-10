July 3, 1966 - March 18, 2023

Kevin Richard Nixon was born July 3, 1966 in Salem, Oregon to Richard and Barbara (Hendricks) Nixon. He died March 18, 2023 in Good Samaritan Hospital Corvallis, Oregon. His mom, daughter and husband, sister & niece were with him. Kevin had heart failure and a lung infection that took him away from us way too soon at age 56.

His early years were spent in Salem, Independence, Albany, Oakridge, Reedsport and back to Albany. All in Oregon as his dad worked for Southern Pacific Railroad. When Kevin and sister Kimberly started school, dad left the railroad going to work for Albany paper mill. With so many moves with the railroad he knew it would make school harder. Kevin started grade school in Reedsport then Sunrise, Riverside, Memorial Middle School in Albany. He graduated from west Albany High School in 1984.

Kevin joined the U. S. Navy and spent his 18 th birthday in boot camp in San Diego, California. Dad, mom & his sisters, Kimberly (1967) and Amy (1976), traveled there for his graduation and had a great time.

Kevin was stationed aboard an aircraft carrier, the USS Midway out of Yokosuka, Japan. He was able to see so many places during his Navy years. He had many pictures and stories to share. He was honorably discharged in 1988 and served several more years in the Navy reserves. He was called to serve in the Gulf War but didn't make it any farther than San Diego, California when his unit was told they didn't have to go. He loved his years in the Navy and was proud of his service. He kept in touch with some of the men he served with.

Kevin married Michelle Wall in 1991 in Tillamook, Oregon. He worked in McGregor's a store owned by Michelle's parents. He later had his own remodeling business repairing bathrooms, kitchens, building decks and doing anything his customers needed. He was kept very busy as he did quality work.

Kevin and Michelle welcomed their first child Ashley born in Tillamook February 14, 1994. They were great parents to their little valentine.

Kevin moved his family to King's Valley to take a position with Benton, County. He was a supervisor on a work crew of people who had community hours to serve. He enjoyed this job and tried to make a difference helping men and women serve their hours and make positive changes. He treated all of them with dignity and respect.

While living in King's Valley their son Blake was born September 7, 2001. What a joyous time that was. Ashley was crazy about being the big sister and Blake loved all the attention most of the time.

When Kevin was tearing down an old play structure he was stung more than 35 times causing him a medical issue and needing to have an EPIE pen at all times. With the time it took to get to the hospital from King's Valley he and Michelle decided to move to Albany. They were a huge help when his mom and dad moved to town after living on Riverside Dr. for twenty seven years. Kevin built a cover over their patio, built all the shelves in the garage and a front porch. He was an awesome son.

In about 2007 Kevin moved his family to Longview, WA where he took a position with Longview Housing Authority as a Veteran's Case Manager. A job he loved and enjoyed the most of all his positions. He helped veteran's get housing, employment, medical appointments, benefits and anything necessary to get the help they needed. The men and women respected Kevin as he treated them with the utmost, kindness and respect they deserved. He was so happy when he could make a difference and celebrated their success. The veteran's program won an award from Washington State for their successful program. Kevin and his supervisor were invited to Washington D.C. to give a presentation to other veteran programs. It was a true highlight of his career. During this busy time, Kevin graduated from Linfield College in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science. He always said it was a family degree as he, Michelle, Ashley and Blake needed to pull together to accomplish the task.

Kevin was a man who never met a stranger. He loved to talk fishing, hunting, boating, camping, sports and many other topics. Some of his greatest memories were doing those activities and many more with his wife and kids. Snow days involved lots of fun with sledding, snowball fights and generally being a dad that adored his wife and two kids.

It was about ten years ago that Kevin suffered a medical event that had him return to Albany and stay with his mom and sister Amy. Many doctor visits and hospital stays later he was able to move into his apartment. He was doing better when he was hit in a crosswalk in Portland and was in the trauma center for several days. He went to assisted living for a bit then to his apartment. It was during this time that he was diagnosed with heart and kidney failure. He was never able to fully recover from those.

While using an electric scooter for mobility he was hit on Queen Avenue almost two years ago by a driver in a company truck. Kevin went from Corvallis hospital, to a nursing home to an assisted living facility. He was finally able to return to his apartment but now he needed a lot of assistance.

He was accepted into the Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon Or. He received excellent care and enjoyed talking to the staff. His mom was able to spend time with him February 9 when they provided a special Valentine's dinner. All of Kevin's family is forever grateful for the care and love shown to him.

Kevin was preceded in death by his dad Rick in 2006 from MS. A hard time as they were very close spending many hours through the years fishing. Kevin was also preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Freda (Albrecht) Hendricks, his grandparents Cleatus and Dorothy (Stuhr) Nixon. By uncles; Ken, Bill, Bob Hendricks and Aunt Darlene Menza as well as cousins and other family and friends.

Kevin is survived by his mom Barbara of Albany; daughter Ashley and Brandon Bowers with his beloved grandchildren Mason (6) Haylee (5) and 4 year old twins, Brentley and Kayleigh. They brought so much joy to his life. He loved being a grandpa; his son Blake Nixon and former wife Michelle Nixon all of Ellensburg, WA. He missed his son so much and was proud of him going to college. Although he & Michelle divorced they loved each other always. Other survivors are his sisters Kimberly Chapman and Amy Nixon of Albany. Kevin was an awesome kind and loving big brother. Nieces; Katelynn and Nick Omete, children Christiana and Liam of Tangent; Yaicha and Tony Stanley children Braxton and Addison of Lebanon; niece Barbara-K Chapman of Albany; He loved his nieces and their families; also many aunts, uncles, loving cousins and friends survive.

Kevin will have an inurnment at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. A celebration of life will be April 22, 2023 @ 1 P.M. at The Officer's Club 6097 NE Ebony LN, Adair Village (near Corvallis) In lieu of flowers a donation to The Lebanon Veterans' Home Charlie 1 for something a veteran might need.

Deeply missed, forever loved. Mom and all your family