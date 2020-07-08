February 22, 1963 – June 25, 2020
Kevin Ray Williford was born in Bakersfield, California to Ernest and Jan (Coulter) Williford on February 22, 1963. He was one of their four children.
His family moved from California City, California to Corvallis, in 1974 and then moved to Brownsville, in 1976. He graduated from Central Linn High School in 1981. He played football and wrestled at Central Linn. He met his wife in Jefferson, Oregon in 2001. They married on August 1, 2003. They recently moved from Eugene, Oregon to Shedd, Oregon to be near his family. He was a Journeyman Electrician for most of his life. He then went back to college and received his Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.
Kevin enjoyed sports, which included football, wrestling and racing of cars and motorcycles as well as Monster trucks. He enjoyed fishing, camping, waterskiing and loved spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included carving birds, painting and drawing as he had such an imagination. He also loved sharing what he made with others. He also loved to teach anybody anything he knew.
Two things that were important to Kevin was to always have humor no matter what life throws at you and he wanted to be remembered as a man who had integrity, which he will be. When he moved to Shedd at his new home, he passed away with family members at his side.
Kevin is survived by his spouse of 17 years, Diane (Jones) Williford; his children, Amanda Goodwin, Mitch Williford, Nicholas Wilson, Nathan (Leanna) Gryder, and Curtis Gryder; his Father Ernest Williford; three grandchildren; and his siblings Ronda Witt, and Tracy Giltner.
He is preceded in death by his Mother, Jan Williford and his Brother, Dell Williford.
This is in loving memory of Kevin Williford (Chief). He will be deeply missed, but will always be remembered and never forgotten. His soul left on the wings of a butterfly and now he is free with no more pain.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. Please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
