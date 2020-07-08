Kevin Lee Stutzman

September 19, 1951 – June 29, 2020
Kevin Stutzman, 68 of Albany, passed away Monday surrounded by family.
Kevin was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on September 19, 1951 to Donald and Bonnie Stutzman (Saltzman). His family moved to Oregon in 1957 and settled in the Willamette Valley. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1970 and went into voluntary service with the Mennonite Conference for two years.
During his second year of service in Portland, he served at Good Samaritan Hospital and met Marilyn Gapen, a student at the Good Samaritan School of Nursing. They married on August 12, 1972 in Applegate, Oregon.
In December 1972 they moved to Lebanon where he went into business with his father, Don’s Cat and Backhoe Service. In the 80s, Kevin bought the business and later renamed it Kevin Stutzman’s Excavating. He owned and operated his business until he sold it in 2002.
In 2019, an opportunity came for Kevin and Marilyn to move to Kihei, Hawaii, to manage resort property on the beach until his health declined and they returned to Oregon in 2020.
Kevin enjoyed working, spending time with family, volunteering at his church, serving on mission’s trips, riding quads at the dunes, having coffee with friends, and sharing his one-of-a-kind sense of humor with everybody.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Darreld Stutzman of Lebanon.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter Tricia and husband Kelly Dufour of Albany; son Ryan and wife Malea of Kihei, Hawaii; daughter Andrea and husband Terry Lawler of Camas, Washington; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Judy (Dale) Albrecht of Ontario; brother Donald (Lori) of Jefferson; brother Darwin of Albany.
A memorial service is scheduled on August 1, 10 a.m., at Hope Church in Albany, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Neighborhood Church of Albany, Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
