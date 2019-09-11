March 26, 1967 — September 6, 2019
Kevin Joseph Maries, 52, of Albany, died peacefully in Salem, Oregon on September 6, 2019.
A veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom II, Kevin was best known as the Sniper section leader for his battalion from 2003-2005.
Kevin was born on March 26, 1967, in Ottumwa, Iowa to David Joe and Janet Maries. In 1976, Kevin and his family moved from Iowa to Oregon.
In 1985, Kevin joined the Oregon Army National Guard as an infantryman. He served as a part-time guardsman. Upon the events of September 11, 2001, Kevin committed to full time/active duty initially serving first as security at the Eugene Airport.
During Kevin’s service, he attended the scout/sniper training school as well as the small arms instructor and range operations course. In addition to many leadership courses, Kevin also attended the basic winter operation course, the combat engineer course, the medical specialist course, the unit clerk course, the unit supply course, and the ground reconnaissance course. Though he had many qualifications and titles, long range shooting was Kevin’s specialty and passion. In total, Kevin faithfully and honorably served 28 years to his state and country.
A voracious learner, Kevin’s main hobbies included leather-making and participating in precision shooting matches, for which he won many awards to include his Distinguished Rifleman Badge obtained in the year 2000.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Jamila Maries; his daughter, Taylor; and his son, Joe (from his first marriage to Toni); his grandson, Sterling; his mother, Janet and her life partner, Rodney Wolski.
His father, David Joe, passed before him in 1983.
The family would like to thank Kevin’s friends in the Oregon Army National Guard for their help and caring. A special thank you to Andrew Hellman for his help, reassuring presence and his devotion to Kevin during his last days.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany. Kevin’s graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery in Albany. A full lunch reception will follow immediately at the Albany VFW.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.