September 26, 1946 - January 22, 2022

Kerry L. Wells passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 22, 2022.

He was born in Longview, Washington and was 75 years old.

Kerry left behind a wife, Jessica, two sons, Jonah and Jackson, and his first grandchild. Kerry was a beloved and retired language arts teacher from Lebanon Union High School and loved his dog Bo. He was a man with a sharp wit and creative mind. Completing jigsaw puzzles, walking in the park with his pup, camping, kayaking, watching sports, and reading were favorite pastimes.

He will be missed. A celebration of life will be held sometime this summer. If you are interested in attending please go to the website everloved.com/life-of/Kerry-wells/ and subscribe with your email so you can receive a notice of when and where.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.