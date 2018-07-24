1935 — July 7, 2018
Kent F. Carlson, 82, a native of Hobart, Indiana, passed away in Corvallis on Saturday, July 7, 2018, with his loving wife, Eleanor (née, Lesser) Carlson by his side. His last few weeks were made easier by the excellent care given by the staff at Holistic Hands Care Adult Foster Home and the team from Lumina Hospice.
After a happy childhood in Hobart, Kent graduated in 1953 from Hobart High School, where he played clarinet and bassoon in the band. He attended Purdue University, later earning an Associate’s Degree in Engineering Electronics from Valparaiso Technical Institute.
He enjoyed his long career doing layout design for hybrid integrated circuits, working in Boulder, Colorado, Silicon Valley and, for 26 years, in Tucson, Arizona for Burr-Brown Corporation (now part of Texas Instruments) until retirement.
Kent and his wife, Eleanor moved to Brookings, Oregon, where they enjoyed tide-pooling, hiking, walking along the surf and making wonderful new friends.
As Kent’s dementia progressed, he and Eleanor moved to Corvallis to be closer to medical facilities.
Kent always enjoyed hiking, camping and exploring the great outdoors. His hobbies included listening to and studying music, focusing on classical music and opera, playing tennis and photography.
His easy-going demeanor, generosity and sense of humor carried through his lifetime and he’ll be sorely missed.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Elinor (née, Ferren) Carlson; and brother, Todd Carlson.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are step-daughters, Liz Neely of Scotts Valley, California and Cecilia (née, Neely) Swanson of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan; sisters, Janet (Thomas) Wright of Blaine, Washington and Rita (Keith) McBride of Hobart, Indiana; three nieces, one nephew; many great-nephews and nieces; and other family and friends.
A small celebration of life was held by family members.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330 or to a charity of choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.