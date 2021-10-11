Kent Ellis Goar

Kent started his career with Pacific Power in 1976 as a Meter Reader in Lebanon, Oregon and a truck driver in Albany, Oregon. He accepted a Sub-Station Wireman Apprenticeship in Yakima, Washington from 1984-1988. Kent moved back to Scio to work as a High Voltage Substation Journeyman at Pacific Power in Albany and then a Foreman in 1997 until his retirement. Kent was a professional and perfectionist at his job. He knew every quirk in every substation. He truly loved his job. He served on the Pacific Power Apprenticeship Committee for a number of years. He was a member of the Oregon Association of Nurserymen and Scio Tree Committee.

Kent led a full and vibrant life and would try anything. He always had a story to tell about every adventure he was on. He had a knack for making you feel like you were right there with him. If you ever had met Kent, he was someone you would not forget. We will miss him so much.

Kent is survived by his loving wife Jan of 42 years. Their two sons, Skyler and fiancee Tonya and girls, Maddie and Kenni of Scio, Oregon. Jared and fiancee Bryanna of Wilsonville, Oregon. His mother Loraine Goar of Albany, Oregon and brother Don Goar of Lacomb, Oregon. His father, Bill and sister Candy Baker preceded him in death.