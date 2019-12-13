May 14, 1928 — November 9, 2019

Kensal Edward van Holde left this world peacefully in his home on November 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on May 14, 1928, and attended the University of Wisconsin, where he received his B.S. in 1949, and his Ph.D. in 1952. Ken met Barbara Watson at Wisconsin; they married on April 11, 1950 and raised four children together.

A prominent biophysicist, Ken held positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Illinois before moving to Oregon State in 1967, where he remained until this year. At OSU, Ken held the positions of Full Professor (1967-1993) and Distinguished Professor Emeritus (1993-present). He also taught in the Physiology Course at the Woods Hole Marine Biological Laboratories and later directed this course; his affiliation with that institution continued for his entire professional life. Ken’s primary academic contributions were in physical biochemistry where he was a renowned scholar and teacher. He published or contributed to over 180 peer-reviewed articles while supporting the career development of many highly successful graduate students and post-doctoral students, yet he enjoyed teaching undergraduate Biochemistry as well. Ken published several widely used textbooks in the field, including Biochemistry (4th Edition), With Dr. Chris Mathews, also of Oregon State. Reflecting his achievements, Ken was inducted into both the National Academy of Sciences (1989) and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (1996).