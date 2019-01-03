August 7, 1932 — December 27, 2018
Kenneth W. Schulte, 86, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, December 27.
Kenneth was born to John Henry and Mabel (Benson) Schulte on August 7, 1932 in Plainview, Oregon.
He was united in marriage to Doreen Ann Lowe on January 29, 1956 in Lebanon. They were married 61 wonderful years. They lived in the country west of Shedd, for over 50 years.
Ken was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1955. He served in South Korea during the war shortly after the ceasefire and was awarded the National Defense Service Metal, United Nations Service Metal, and the Korean Service Metal.
He worked in the Pugh Seed Farm warehouse until his retirement in 1997.
He loved woodworking, in particular building bird houses, furniture, and bowls.
Ken is survived by daughter, Anna; sons, Scott (Rhonda), Douglas (Stacey), David (Kim), and John (April); grandchildren, Levi Hillsman, Luanne Johnson, Sara Loftus (Steven), and Melanie Schulte; brother, Ernie Schulte (Lois).
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen; and brothers, Merle, Bob, and John.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January7 at Sandridge Cemetery at which time Ken’s and Doreen’s ashes will be interred together.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.