July 13, 1940 — July 22, 2019
Kenneth Warren Woosley died Monday in Albany. He was 79.
He was born in Eugene, Oregon to William A Woosley and Margaret E Woosley.
He married Karel L. Cardwell January 30, 1960 in Florence, Oregon. They resided in Florence until 1975, when they and their four children moved to Alsea, Oregon.
Ken’s enjoyment was hunting elk and deer and especially elk. He loved foraging in the woods whether for work or fun and he always made it an adventure. He had a love of gardening and grew a beautiful one every year as long as he could.
He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Kristina and wife, Karel.
He is survived by his four kids, Jeffrey of Dallas, Michelle Penning of Albany, Lisa Woosley of Corvallis, Steven Woosley of La Grande; and four brothers, Lonnie, Navarre, Vern and Michael; sister, Margie, and seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, on Friday, July 26, 2019 for a 10 a.m. viewing followed by an 11 am service and then burial at Mt. Union cemetery.
He touched many lives with his humor, contagious smile and giggles. He was loved and will be missed.
The family says, “Dad, we love you.”