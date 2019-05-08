May 21, 1934 — May 2, 2019
Kenneth Vernon Young, Sr., 84, of Albany, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Corvallis Manor.
Kenneth was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Kenneth Valentine and Mildred Viola (Tarvin) Young.
He traveled with a Navy missile truck with his family in tow to every state and Canada. In 1956, he married Phyllis M. Wilson in Rockport, Washington. After 17 years in the Navy, including time in Vietnam, Kenneth became a long-haul truck driver.
Kenneth enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as camping. He also loved vegetable gardens and his favorite flower was peony.
Kenneth was also a member of the American Legion and the Teamsters Union.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Teresa M. Mathers of Albany, Robert W. Young of Albany, Byron L. Young of Coulee City, Washington, Kenneth V. Young Jr. of Albany, and Kelvin V. Young of Albany; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russell L. Houlbar; and sister, Janice Cousins.
At his request no services are planned.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.