Kenneth Ray Johnson

Ken provided for his community locally, and he also traveled the world to provide volunteer dental care in many countries. His life’s mission included providing care for those unable to afford care and he had a dream of creating a dental clinic in our community to serve youth across Benton County. Beginning with mobile dental vans, Ken traveled throughout the county providing free dental services. After retirement, he approached the Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis with his vision of a free dental clinic. By February of 2008, Ken, working with the close support of his wife, Dot, served the first patients in the new clinic.

Ken was a consummate teacher. He originated and advised the Pre-Dental course at Oregon State University and hundreds of practicing dentists have participated and benefited from the Pre-Dent Club. For decades, Ken provided regular mentoring and teaching at Linn Benton Community College and in OSU’s pre-dental program. He had a deep desire to give back to his profession and to ensure that the next generation of dentists would also be skilled in the art of dentistry for children.