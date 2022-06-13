Kenneth R. Evenhus

February 18, 1939 - June 8, 2022

Kenneth Roger Evenhus (Kenny), 83, Lebanon, Oregon, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home in Lebanon.

Born Feb. 18, 1939, in Maddock, North Dakota, to Albin and Stella (Hellesvig) Evenhus. He was the eighth of ten children.

Married to Karen Friesen on June 14, 1958, in Salem, Oregon, he moved to Lebanon in 1968 as a new State Farm Insurance agent and retired in 2020 after 52 years.

A devout Christian, he served in his church and was an active member of Gideon's International.

Survived by wife Karen; children Kendall (Becky), Kim Clark (Chris), Kari Clark (Kevin); ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Ann Coellen and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents and brothers Stanley, Allen, Glen, Dean, Dennis, Earnest, James, and Gerald.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at the River Center, 3000 Santiam Hwy. Lebanon. Donations accepted at Gideon's International. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.