Kenneth Orgal Robinson

December 19, 1939 - July 1, 2022

Scio – Ken sadly passed away on July 1, 2022. He was born to Fred and Evelyn Robinson on December 19, 1939 in Dallas, Oregon. The family purchased a farm in Scio when Ken was 3 years old and the road they lived on was later named Robinson Dr. He attended elementary and high school in Scio, graduating from Scio High School. Ken was an outstanding athlete during the late 1950's in three sports.

In 1960 he married Karen (McDonald) and they share two children. Ken was employed by Stayton Canning Co. which later became Norpac for 43 years. After retirement he enjoyed his farm, family and friends, especially family BBQ's. Ken earned a Star Farmer Award from FFA and his hobbies included caring for his farm, his Border Collies, and his season tickets to U of O football games. His 50th anniversary was spent with Karen in Tennessee at a ball game. Ken also served as an adult director for Oregon High School Rodeo and competed in sheep dog trials with his Border Collies.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his wife: Karen Robinson; daughter: Lisa (Jose) Rodriguez; son: Jay Robinson; sister: Jean Vian; Grandchildren: Charlie (Maria) Rhoades; Audrey (Kyle) Hogan; and Mariana (Adrian) Rodriguez.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Home, Stayton.