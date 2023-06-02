Kenneth Leon Cruise 'Ken'

February 7, 1956 - May 23, 2023

Kenneth Leon Cruise "Ken" 67 of Lebanon, passed away May 23, 2023 with his family by his side. Born February 7, 1956 in Fresno California to Douglas Cruise and Kaye DeKuyper (LaBlue). Ken attended Lebanon High School. He married Debbie Colwell on July 5, 1980 in Lebanon Oregon.

Ken owned Ken's Action Towing, and later Aerostar Towing for many years, before selling and retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchild, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting with friends, and also had a love for Texas Hold'em and played often with friends and family.

Ken is survived by his wife Debbie Cruise of Lebanon, daughter Jessica Brown of the Tri-Cities, son Kenny (Mary) Cruise of Estacada, daughter Melissa (Carl) Dalebout of Lebanon, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Sister Susan (Doug) Wright of Lebanon, brother Bill Cruise of Lebanon, brother Richard Cruise of Submility, sister Cathy (Jeff) Orcutt of Lebanon, sister in law Deb Cruise of Lebanon.

He is preceded in his death by his father Douglas Cruise, mother Kaye LaBlue, brothers Ron Cruise and Mike Cruise. Grandson Joseph Gray, great grandson Daymian and Grayson Shaddon.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hazelnut Haven in Tangent on June 3, 2023 at 3 P.M. A Memorial Texas Hold'em Poker Tournament will start at 4:30 P.M. at the same location. If you are interested in playing, please reach out to the family.