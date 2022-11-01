Kenneth Lehrmann passed away on October 26, 2022, in Oregon. He was born May 13, 1946 to Margarita Lehrmann and Carl Lehrmann, in New York. Ken was an Airedale in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Intrepid in the Tonkin Gulf during the Vietnam War, in 1967. After he was discharged, he returned home to New York, where he and his brother owned a business together, and where Ken built race cars, including several which were featured in Mopar Magazine. Ken was a gifted machinist and artist, and a popular and much-loved participant in many Car shows. He married his wife, Jennifer, in 2002, and moved to Oregon with her, where he remained until his death. Ken was predeceased by his parents, his older brother Carl, his twin brother, Edward, and his first wife, Sally. He is survived by his widow, Jennifer, his step-son, Bradley, and many loving and caring friends. He will be deeply missed by all, including his loving cat, Chappy.