Kenneth L. Christ

September 2, 1924 - May 1, 2021

Ken was born at home in Lebanon, Oregon 96 years ago, to Iris Fitzwater Christ and Ernest Christ. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1942, served during WWII in Puerto Rico, and was discharged in 1946.

He was a logger when he met and married Florence Schrouder in 1950. When they decided to build a house on the Schrouder farm, Ken changed to employment at a local plywood plant so he could work swing shift, and assist with the building of their new home during the day. They moved into the shell of the new house with their two little boys, Marty and Marlin. Four more children would soon follow, and he worked to expand and improve their home quite often.

He continued at Western Veneer until, after working as a temp at the post office during Christmas season as a second job, he decided the post office was a better option for him and his growing family. He continued there for 26 years, until his retirement in 1982. While working at the post office, he also worked second jobs at Brewster Store and Bud's Shell Station. In the early years, he would work as a logger during post office vacations.