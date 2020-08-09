You have permission to edit this article.
Kenneth “Ken” W. Bate

May 12, 1930 – August 5, 2020

Ken Bate, 90, a long time Sweet Home resident, passed away August 5, 2020 at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, Oregon.

Ken was born in Lemmon South Dakota to Herman and Gladys (Jenson) Bate May 12, 1930.

He was the youngest of five children. At the age of 3 the family Oregon. He graduated from Willamina Union High School, and worked at the Willamina Lumber Company before joining the Army (at age 17). He spent 2 years in Japan and then his enlistment was extended (1 year) he served that year in the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge as a Sergeant in 1951.

Ken was set up on a blind date with Barb in 1952, they married that year, and the marriage lasted 64 years until Barb passed away in 2016. He worked in Dallas at the Santiam Lumber Company (Willamette Industries) becoming a Superintendent, eventually moving his family to Sweet Home to be the Superintendent in Foster. Together Ken and Barb bought and operated, the Sweet Home Bowling Alley for 25 years. During that time they raised four children. After retiring Ken and Barb became snow birds and enjoyed that thoroughly. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He was very active in the Elks, and became the Exalted Ruler in 1976 he loved being a member of the Elks.

Ken is survived by Son Duane of Sweet Home, Daughter Sandy Smith of Corvallis, Son Dale and daughter in law Jeanie of Sweet Home.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and son Reggie.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

