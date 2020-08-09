Kenneth “Ken” W. Bate

He was the youngest of five children. At the age of 3 the family Oregon. He graduated from Willamina Union High School, and worked at the Willamina Lumber Company before joining the Army (at age 17). He spent 2 years in Japan and then his enlistment was extended (1 year) he served that year in the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge as a Sergeant in 1951.

Ken was set up on a blind date with Barb in 1952, they married that year, and the marriage lasted 64 years until Barb passed away in 2016. He worked in Dallas at the Santiam Lumber Company (Willamette Industries) becoming a Superintendent, eventually moving his family to Sweet Home to be the Superintendent in Foster. Together Ken and Barb bought and operated, the Sweet Home Bowling Alley for 25 years. During that time they raised four children. After retiring Ken and Barb became snow birds and enjoyed that thoroughly. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He was very active in the Elks, and became the Exalted Ruler in 1976 he loved being a member of the Elks.