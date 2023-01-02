Kenneth "Ken" Bennik

April 3, 1951—December 25, 2022

Kenneth “Ken” Bennink of Corvallis, OR passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022 at age 71. He is survived by his wife Rebecca “Becky”, his daughter, Cara Hohenstein (Philip), his grandchildren Rebecca & Ronald Hohenstein, his sister Sherry Brooks, brothers Jack (Cindi), Doug (CiCi), and Dennis Bennink (Julie) and numerous nieces & nephews. His youngest brother Randy died in 2006.

Ken was born and raised in Corry, PA. His parents were Ivan and Mary Lou Bennink.

He joined the Air Force and it was while stationed in Denver, CO that he met his wife Becky. It was Ken’s outgoing nature that gave him the courage to approach her in a park to ask for a date. After their marriage, the Air Force brought them to the North Bend OR Air Force site. The first person to greet them on their arrival was John Allen who would remain Ken’s life long best friend.

During their early years Ken and Becky enjoyed traveling across the US & Canada in their kelly green Porsche 911, camping along the way as Ken took photos of all they discovered. Photography, travel, and electronics were just a few of Ken’s interests throughout his life.

After his military service Ken attended Oregon State University in Corvallis where he earned his EE degree.

Ken worked for Hewlett Packard for over 20 years. He worked in Corvallis & Loveland, CO but also traveled the US & Europe during his years in sales.

Ken was an amazing and loving father to his daughter, Cara, who was the frequent recipient of his generous nature. In small gestures or in larger ways Ken could always be found helping those around him with projects, yard work, photography, or IT support.

After retirement Ken drove for Laidlaw & First Student where he equally enjoyed driving student field trips or conversations with professors & students on OSU field trips. He loved sharing his love and knowledge of Oregon.

Ken adored his grandchildren, Becca & Ronny. He quickly earned the nickname PaPa-razzi because of all the photos he took of them.

Ken will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. We feel so fortunate to have had him in our lives and will cherish our memories of him. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Grace Center or Lumina Palliative Care & Hospice, both in Corvallis.