Kenneth J. Stevenson

Ken passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on November 28, 2021. He was born in Corvallis to Elmo and Caroline Stevenson. He was the youngest of three siblings. Vivian, the eldest, and Rosemary, the second born, both preceded him in death. He married his college sweetheart, Joanne Kesterson, and they were blessed with four daughters: Michelle "Shelly" Hoffman, Holly Stevenson-Wilson, Kristina "Kristy" Hatfield, and Patricia "Patty" Farre. Ken was also blessed with three grandchildren: Alyssa, Levi, and Cody Hoffman. He is survived by, and missed dearly by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Ken's services were held privately by immediate family. We encourage anyone interested in sharing memories or condolences to send these to: 7035 NW Appaloosa Lane, Corvallis, OR 97330.