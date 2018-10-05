March 11, 1931 — October 2, 2018
Kenneth Fred Humphrey, 87, of Albany, passed away after a brief illness on October 2, 2018. He was surrounded by his wife and family.
Kenneth was born March 11, 1931 in the small community of Bellfountain to Fred and Capitola (Hurlburt) Humphrey. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1949. He served in the army at Fort Lewis for two years from 1951-53.
Growing up he was active in FFA and 4-H. He won a state fair championship for one of his sheep in 1949.
Kenneth worked as a carpenter and in heavy construction for over 40 years, working on many building projects mainly in Albany, Corvallis and surrounding areas. In his spare time, he built two family homes and helped many friends and family with their building projects.
After he retired he kept busy making birdhouses, planters, and benches. You could often see him driving around the home place on his tractor or lawn mower. He always managed to get family mistletoe for Christmas. All his life, he said there was no better place to live. He had all his favorite activities; fishing, hunting, and camping less than 150 miles in any direction.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of sixty five years, Joann; daughter, Diane Kresge (Paul); daughter, Janet Schmid (Eric); son, Larry Humphrey (Becky); six grandchildren, Nathan Kresge (Jaci), Phillip Kresge, Michelle Kresge; Jackie Houser (Jared), Chelsea Humphrey, and Trevor Humphrey (Caitie); and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Evelyn Kresge. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Humphrey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Elma Wooley and Lois Winniford; and two brothers, Norman and Elmer.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 6 at the First Christian Church.
