June 12, 1931 — March 18, 2018
Ken was born in Fort Lewis, Washington, to H.B. and Barbara Bailey Reddington. He grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and Portland and Cannon Beach, Oregon. He graduated from high school in Portland.
After a year at Bible Standard Institute in Eugene, he joined the U.S. Army.
He met Mae Vincent, who was from Oregon, while he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. They were married on July 7, 1953, in Doshi, Japan.
They moved to Columbia, South Carolina, where Ken earned a Bachelor’s degree, and later a Master’s degree, at Columbia Bible College. They returned to Japan to minister together in rural Yamanashi Prefecture. Ken earned a Master’s degree in Counseling from OCE (WOU) in 1970 and a PhD in Educational Psychology from OSU in 1982.
Ken taught English and Psychology at various schools, colleges and a seminary in Japan, including Kochi Gaigo Gakuen, a private secondary school on Shikoku Island, and Kanto Gakuen University north of Tokyo.
Besides church planting in Yamanashi, Ken ministered to people, especially students, wherever he was. He encouraged local churches, and in later years, pastored a church in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo.
Ken and Mae returned to the States in 1995 and settled in Corvallis, though Ken continued teaching and preaching in Japan part-time for many years afterwards.
Ken was a member of the First Baptist Church in Corvallis.
Ken is survived by his sons, Ken (Toshiko) and Dan (Donna), both missionaries in Japan; and his daughter, Debbie (William) Moynihan of Corvallis. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on August 18 at the First Baptist Church in Corvallis. His body was interred at Willamette National Cemetery.
