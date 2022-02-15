Kenneth Gene Horner

July 14, 1942 – February 10, 2022

Ken was born July 7, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Arnold and Velma Horner. He lived most of his adult life in San Jose, California, and worked for the post office as a mail carrier in Palo Alto, California.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Koreen Horner; his sister, June Mulstay; sister, Fern Deuchar and brother, Glenn Horner. He is survived by his brother, Howard Horner; daughter, Cindy Hendricks, of Oregon; step-daughter, Brenda Jordan, of San Jose, California; granddaughters, Alysha, Karlee and Molly Hendricks; great-granddaughter, Irelynd Wilson, and grandsons, Christopher and Michael Jordan.

He enjoyed going out to breakfast on Sunday mornings and then watching football with the family and long-time family friend, Dan Cupp. He was a big fan of the 49ers team.

No service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com