Kenneth Edwards

Colonel Kenneth (Ken) W. Edwards, 92, of Corvallis, went home to be with our Lord on January 4, 2021.

Ken Edwards was an Air Force career officer, enlisting in 1952 as a Private and retiring as a Colonel in 1978. Tours in France, Germany, Italy and Vietnam. Bronze Star for Vietnam tour. Legion of Merit for tour on faculty at Air War College. Doctor of Education (EdD) from Cal Berkeley. Ken went into real estate, writing, and teaching real estate after retirement going on to publish 6 editions of a widely praised real estate book.

Ken is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith Edwards and his children Susan, Kenneth Jr., and his grandson Josh.

There will be a private ceremony held at Willamette National Cemetery.

Any memorial contributions can be donated directly to the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, Oregon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfunerlhome.com