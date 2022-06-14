Kenneth Edward Rhinefrank

Ken proudly served eight years in the US Navy's fast-attack submarine fleet while he and Jana raised their beloved son Brian. After leaving the Navy they settled in Oregon where Ken applied his Navy training and his own creative talents working with state-of-the-art automatic control systems, first with Applied Theory in Corvallis and later with Hewlett-Packard. It was while working as a technician at HP that Ken was inspired to resume his formal education. While continuing to work full time at HP he enrolled in the engineering program at Oregon State University and with characteristic energy and determination earned his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 2004 at the age of 41. Continuing with his advanced engineering studies at OSU, he became deeply involved in groundbreaking research on the extraction of ocean wave energy for the generation of electrical power. Profoundly committed to the development of alternative energy sources, he was working on his Ph.D. at OSU while at the same time serving as Vice President of Research and Development at Columbia Power Technologies and spearheading the design and deployment of two large-scale prototype ocean wave-driven power generators. But as his health began to fail and life's difficulties took their toll, Ken suffered a deadly blow last year when his beloved son Brian was struck down in the prime of life by heart disease, and surely they are now together again sharing their lifelong bond of love.