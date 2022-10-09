February 8, 1934 – September 5, 2022

On Monday, September 5, 2022, Kenneth E. Rowe, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 88. Ken was born in Canon City, CO to Theodore R. Rowe and Helen (Kay) Rowe and was the oldest of his two brothers, W. Bruce and James and a sister, Marilee.

He grew up on ranches and farms in Colorado and Wyoming and graduated from Eaton High School, Colorado. Before attending college, he worked on a gas well drilling site, the potato docks and rode broncs in rodeos including the Pendleton Rodeo.

Ken earned a BS in Animal Husbandry from Colorado State University, an MS in Experimental Statistics from North Carolina State University and a PhD in Animal Breeding from Iowa State University. He was an Oregon State University faculty member in the Department of Statistics from 1964 until his retirement in 1994. In addition to his professorship, he was a statistical consultant to the Oregon Supreme Court Board of Bar Examiners for 40 years.

Ken married Ilene McIntosh (deceased) in 1957 and had two daughters, Neeta and Gayle and one son, Tye. In 1969, while on a NSF Science Faculty Development Fellowship at North Carolina State University he met Linda Nelson. They were married in 1970 and have one son, Steven.

Ken’s main passion was his roses, having as many as 500 at peak. He was very active in the American Rose Society, holding positions as District Director of the Pacific Northwest, Regional Director, District Judging Chair. He also served on the National Research Committee. He loved to spend hours using his statistical analysis background to research racing horses and enjoyed visiting several race tracks throughout the country. For his investment of time, he estimated he earned 15 cents per hour of research. He was also an avid stamp collector.

Later in life, he deeply enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson and always beamed with a wonderful smile when they visited.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda, his sister Marilee, his four children and their spouses, his 6 grandchildren and great grandson.

Family and friends are invited to Ken’s memorial service, 2:00 pm, Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.