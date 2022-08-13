Kenneth Donald MacKay, most recently of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away on August 9, 2022. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the only child to Ian (John) and Alexanderina (Ina) MacKay. He was a loving and supportive father to his two daughters, Laurel MacKay of San Diego, and Heather Gimino of Corvallis, as well as his son-in-law Vincent Gimino. He was a fun loving grandfather to his two granddaughters; Marin and Sophia, and three grandsons; Ian, Anthony, and Nicholas. He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie.

Ken grew up in Detroit, Michigan where he graduated from Cooley High in 1960. He went on to the University of Michigan where he became a huge life-long Michigan sports fan. During his time in Ann Arbor he met Bonnie, and they married in 1964. Ken then earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota. After his degree, he started working in the lab at General Mills Chemicals and worked his way up to be an executive at Henkel Corporation, where he stayed for over 30 years. In 1986 he relocated with his family to Santa Rosa, California where he was promoted to CEO of Cognis Corporation. In the midst of this, Ken was the mayor of Circle Pines, Minnesota for three terms, serving from 1972-1978. Ken loved to fly fish; he went all over the world on many fishing adventures. He also enjoyed traveling, golfing, socializing with friends, and spending time with family. His motto was "You gotta live life!" To pass on the benefits of the great outdoors, donations may be made for Ken at Plant a Tree Gift - Memorial Trees - Plant a Tree in a National Forest (alivingtribute.org) https://www.alivingtribute.org