September 15, 1925 — September 15, 2019
After giving his best to life and those around him for 94 years, Ken Anderson of Corvallis, Oregon passed away on September 15, 2019, on his birthday. He passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family members. Ken was the finest of family men, putting the love and consideration of his family above all other concerns. He was a living textbook on how to be a successful husband and father, short on words but long on example.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on October 20 at Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis. A more complete obituary will also be available at the service. It can also be viewed at: https://www.crowncremationburial.com/obituaries/obituary/17467_Kenneth_Berten_Anderson
In lieu of flowers donations in his honor can be made to: Suburban Christian Church Benevolence Fund, Benton County Food Share, Corvallis Community Band, Heartland Humane Society or Lumina Hospice.
