Kenneth Alvin Howard

February 13, 1934 – December 14, 2022

Kenneth Alvin Howard, 88, from Lebanon was born in North Bend Oregon on February 13, 1934. God called him home on December 12, 2022.

Ken was married to Velma Vorderstrasse for 66 years. Ken had eight children Sherry, Rick, Pam, Denise, Trisha, and Michelle. He is proceeded in death by two children Doug and Kathy. His large family also includes 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Ken was one of eight children. He is survived by three sisters and a brother.

Ken worked in construction his whole life, eventually owning his own construction companies. Ken enjoyed hunting, spending time at the coast, and RVing with his family.

Viewing will be from 4 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 23, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lebanon. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be in the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available at www.youtube.com/@blclebanon.

Donations in his memory can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.