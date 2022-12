February 13, 1934 – December 12, 2022

Services for Kenneth Howard have been rescheduled due to poor weather conditions.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.