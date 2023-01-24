February 17, 1958 – January 9, 2023
Kelly Roxanne Logsdon was born February 17, 1958 in San Diego, CA, she passed away on January 9, 2023 in Lebanon, OR.
Sixteen years she lived in her friendly community of Lebanon, OR. Kelly was known as the "Quilting Queen", not only for her talent with quilts, but also her passion for Freddy Mercury's music. A loving mother, friend, and family member, she will truly be missed. "FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS".
She is survived by her daughters, Mack Ipox, 46, and Nyna Holm, 41.
A memorial service will be held for Kelly at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 17, 2023, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St. Lebanon, OR 97355.