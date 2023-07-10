March 1, 1981 – June 14, 2023

Kelly Lynn Davis passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2023, in Bellingham, Washington, at the age of 42.

Kelly Lynn Davis was born in Albany, Oregon, on March 1, 1981, to Lynn Delbert Davis and Martha Melinda (Lindy Watson) Davis. He lived in Albany until he graduated from West Albany High School. He participated in Boy Scouts through 8th grade. In high school, he was very involved in the West Albany High School Drama/Theater group.

It took one visit to Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, in 1998, for him to know that was to be his college destination. He graduated in 2004 with a degree in Computer Science. In 2020, he completed his MBA at Western Washington University. He had lived in Northwestern Washington since 2000. Most of his career was spent in IT working for nonprofits, ACME Foods, and Strategic Education, Inc.

In February 2012, Kelly married Ann Marie Levine in Redmond, Washington. They had a daughter Lauren Davis Levine, born September 3, 2010, in Bellevue, Washington. They later divorced. In October, 2020, in Yellowstone National Park, Kelly married Vicki LaVonne Ritchie. It was a peaceful and wide open place to get married during the pandemic. They settled into their home in Bellingham, Washington, with dogs Moose and Max. His daughter Lauren lives in Southern California. Kelly always cherished his visits with Lauren.

Kelly is survived by his wife Vicki of Bellingham, Washington, his daughter Lauren Davis Levine of Corona del Mar, California, his parents Lynn and Lindy Davis of Albany, Oregon, his sister Erin (Fred) Jessup of Pullman, Washington, and his dog Max. He is also survived by his nephews Franklin and Ethan and his niece Audrey, all of Pullman, Washington.

Over the years since college, Kelly dabbled in photograph, dove into gardening, loved spending time with his daughter Lauren, and took special care of his dogs, Moose and Max.

Due to his love of dogs and animals in general, we, his family, have chosen the Whatcom Humane Society as a place to make a donation in Kelly's name. Donations may be made online or via mail at the following: whatcomhumane.org; or Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division Street,Bellingham, WA 98226.