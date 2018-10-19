April 17, 1961 — October 3, 2018
On Wednesday October 3, 2018, Kelly Adele Marceau, loving wife and mother to three children, passed away at home in Cut Bank, Montana at the age of 57.
Kelly was born April 17, 1961 in Corvallis to Leland and Bonita Sammons.
On April 17, 1982 Kelly married James Henry Tinsley. They raised Jennifer Lee, Joshua Henry and Jeremy Leland.
Kelly enjoyed painting, gardening and animals. Kelly was admired for her quick wit, sense of humor and kind and compassionate spirit.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Rob Marceau of Cut Bank; her three children; three grandchildren; and sisters, Coleen, Cathy and Brenda.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on October 27 at Kings Valley Cemetery.