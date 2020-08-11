Kellie Thompson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 11, 1960 – July 3, 2020

Kellie Ann Thompson, a loving wife and mom to two daughters, passed away on July 3, 2020 due to complications from her chemotherapy treatment.

She was born in Albany, Oregon to Jerry and Donetta Horn on June 11, 1960. She graduated from West Albany High School in 1978. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. She worked as a Bank Manager for US Bank for 7 years in the Portland area before marrying the love of her life, Robert Thompson, in 1990.

After marrying Rob, she moved to Las Vegas. Together, they owned a 7-Eleven store for over 30 years. In 1991, Kellie gave birth to twin daughters, Erica Ann and Carlie Jane. Kellie loved being a mom and stayed home with the girls until they were 17. She then began guest teaching for Clark County School District for 6 years. She eventually earned her teaching license at Nevada State College and taught Kindergarten and First Grade at Givens Elementary. She recently worked at Faith Lutheran MS & HS before her diagnosis and had been on leave for her cancer treatment.