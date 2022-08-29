Kelli Atnip Kennedy

July 30, 1970 - August 23, 2022

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, our beloved Kelli Atnip Kennedy was tragically taken from us in a bicycle accident, having just celebrated her 52nd birthday. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend.

Kelli was born on July 30th, 1970, in Modesto, CA, as the youngest child of Patricia Atnip and the late Austin Atnip. Kelli graduated from Beyer HS, and, as a young single mother, managed to earn her AS degree with honors from Modesto JC, and then go on to attend Hayward State. She worked many jobs in her life, most notably in sales and teaching, before landing at Assurant, as the supervisor whom everyone turned to for advice.

On July 28, 2001, at a Toots and the Maytals concert in San Francisco, Kelli met and ultimately married Mark Kennedy. Both she and Mark became the best kind of step-parents and raised their children, Cody and Nicholas, with love and generosity. They then welcomed a beautiful daughter together, Chloe. Kelli loved her family fiercely.

Kelli enjoyed concerts, camping, mountains and waterfalls, and especially the beach. She was an avid reader and true crime podcast listener, and enjoyed movies, bike rides, gardening, cooking (particularly baking), Tik Tok, and Grey's Anatomy. More than anything, Kelli loved her family and friends and spending time with them. She traveled home in an instant if she was needed, as she often was. She took the time to lovingly comment on facebook posts and never missed a birthday shoutout. She found a way to stay connected and share her love with everyone she knew.

Kelli was best known for her quick-witted humor, her contagious smile and laughter, and her compassionate and loving spirit. Once you were lucky enough to be in her life, she never let go. She is survived by the love of her life, Mark; their children, Cody, Nicholas, and Chloe; two grandchildren whom she adored, Marshall and Melody; her mother, Pat; brother, Doyle (Laurie); sister, Kim (Mike); nephews, Justin, Trevor, and Sean; nieces, Riley and Grace; in-laws, Dave and Judy; and her dog, Cooper.

Funeral services will be held at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany, Oregon on Friday, 9/2 at 2 pm, with reception following at Mark and Kelli's home. In lieu of flowers, please go to 4Ocean.com, where you may either donate to pull pounds of trash from the oceans, or purchase jewelry in her honor to do the same. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.