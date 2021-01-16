June 3, 1963 - January 9, 2021
Keith Wayne Johnston was born June 3, 1963 in Albany, Oregon to Betty (Koop) and Ken Johnston. Keith died of a heart attack on January 9, 2021 in Salem.
Keith married his love, Kristi Long, on July 10, 2010 in Albany.
Keith was a kind, gentle, patient, dependable, loyal, generous, solid man who loved big! He loved music, blessing others with his beautiful singing voice, reading, water sports, fishing, camping, animals, & tinkering with electronics. Keith had a way of drawing people in and was a man you could count on.
Keith is survived by wife Kristi; mother Betty (Johnston) Dalke & husband Jim; brother Scott Johnston; sister of his heart, Lori (Neal) Norton; grandmother Erma Johnston; nieces & nephew Amanda, Jack, Brooklyn & Julie; uncles Gary (Janet) & Steve Johnston; numerous cousins; Tara & Joe Maffeo; honorary niece Gracie Maffeo; godson Aaron Mosley; goddaughter Kristin Valenzuela; and many lifelong friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Johnston; grandparents Ermine Johnston and Pete & Sally Koop; uncle Leroy Koop; aunt Dorothy Phillips and cousin Creed Phillips.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. January 23, at the Albany First Church of God. (Please note the change in service location.) Masks required. Service will be live streamed as well.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
Condolences may be left at AAsum-Dufour website. www.aasum-dufour.com