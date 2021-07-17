Keith Mitchell

The artwork Keith left behind, his paintings, his sculpture, his woodwork, his ceramics, will be not soon falling apart, not by a longshot. The artistry of his life, however, like the paintings of his beloved fictional character, was certainly underlain with an early expiration date. The ravages of his diseases, cancer and alcoholism, would eventually do him in. While physicians in hospitals were able to mitigate the former, the endless attempts of family and friends to save him from the latter were no match for this relentless and heartbreaking monster. And yet enduring what must have been at times an unbearable darkness Keith was still always full of joy, humility, wonder and gratitude. This joy and sense of wonder and the playfulness and sweet innocence of his being permeates his work and it is in this and all of our memories that he will live on in our hearts and our souls.