June 9, 1938 — December 19, 2019
Keith L. Broyles, 81, of Albany, passed away December 19, 2019. Born in Woodburn, he was the youngest of seven children and attended Silverton Union High School.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1962 and was stationed in Germany. Prior to retirement, he drove a dump truck for John Fowler Trucking of Salem. On November 12, 1976, he married Nola J. Broyles and they were married 47 years. Keith and Nola attended the First Assembly of God Church for many years. He also belonged to a social group "Dinner for Eight" for over 25 years. He enjoyed making wooden toys in his woodshop. He also enjoyed camping, going to coffee, long car rides, and drawing antique cars and trucks on dinner napkins.
He is survived by his only living sibling, sister Mary Lou Sparks of Juneau, Alaska; his children, Jeff Broyles, Lisa Conser and Jason Broyles. Also Nola's children, Sandy Babcock Newman, Les Stevenson, and Bill Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nola J. Broyles on August 16, 2018 and his parents Morice & Rosa McGrew Broyles.