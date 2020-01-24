Keith L. Broyles

June 9, 1938 — December 19, 2019

He joined the U.S. Army in 1962 and was stationed in Germany. Prior to retirement, he drove a dump truck for John Fowler Trucking of Salem. On November 12, 1976, he married Nola J. Broyles and they were married 47 years. Keith and Nola attended the First Assembly of God Church for many years. He also belonged to a social group "Dinner for Eight" for over 25 years. He enjoyed making wooden toys in his woodshop. He also enjoyed camping, going to coffee, long car rides, and drawing antique cars and trucks on dinner napkins.