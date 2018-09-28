September 13, 1924 — September 21, 2018
Keith Baxter, 94, of Albany, passed away at his home.
The son of Franklin and Esther (Wang) Baxter he was born in Wood Lake, Nebraska. Keith married Evlyn Fallesen on October 6, 1956 in Reno, Nevada.
Keith moved to Oregon in 1941. He worked in a lumber yard for a few years then became a truck driver retiring in 1986.
Keith is survived by his children, Janilee Cummins and Jerrilene Baxter; sisters, Wilma Henderson and Donna Yoder; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evlyn; and brothers, Donald and Richard.
Keith was interred at Crescent Grove Cemetery in Tigard.
There will be a 2 p.m. memorial service on October 5 at Fisher Funeral Home.