Kay Zupan Bomber

December 15, 1963—November 5, 2022

Kay Bomber of Corvallis, Oregon passed away on November 5, 2022. She was 58.

Kay was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the youngest of five. Her favorite activities growing up were ones that involved a wide circle of extended family; these included boating and waterskiing on Lake Shasta and Lake of the Woods as well as skiing at Mt. Bachelor. She would not want it to be forgotten she once served 10 for 10 in the State Volleyball Tournament. In 1988, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Portland with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She started her career as an ICU nurse in Portland, Oregon where she met the love of her life Ed Bomber. Kay and Ed were married in 1994 and later moved to Corvallis, Oregon where they raised four kids: Paul, Gavin, Joanna, and Allyson, all whom she continued to raise by herself when her husband Ed passed away after 14 years of marriage.

Throughout her whole life, she put family first. She cherished any moment spent with her siblings growing up, and later her husband and her kids. She was commonly found volunteering in her kids’ schools, training for triathlons with Ed, backpacking on mountain trails with family and friends, and swimming in cold, clear lakes with anyone who would dare jump in. Along with being a devoted sister, wife, and mother, she was a vibrant presence in her community: at Hot Yoga, Crossfit, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and with her friends. Her house was always open. After a decade-plus as a stay-at-home mom, Kay returned to work as an RN for Samaritan Endoscopy in Corvallis.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband Ed, and parents Joan and George Zupan. She is survived by her four loving children Paul, Gavin, Joanna, and Allyson, and brother and sisters Paula Coulter, Beth Conyers, Tom Zupan, and Amy Montgomery.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 Saturday, Nov. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis. Father Lucas Laborde will officiate. Following the mass there will be a celebration of life at the Church. A private burial for family members will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Greenbelt Land Trust and KidSpirit.