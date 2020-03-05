June 27, 1957 – February 27, 2020

Kay Marie Sagmiller was first and foremost an educator. Her passion for teaching was ubiquitous to her being, contributing to her sense of playfulness and zest for life. Everyone that Kay interacted with received the gift of her knowledge, kindness, sweet spirit, and love. She transformed the lives of those who knew her through her encouragement, creativity, and conviction in their ability to overcome adversity. She lived her life with meaning and a mindfulness that few of us are able to achieve. Kay cared deeply about those around her and the difficult problems our world faces today. She was a warrior for equity, a relentless champion for the underdog, and a devoted friend to all including her beloved pets. She especially loved children and they were drawn to her like moths to a flame, for they innately knew that she was fun, smart, and trustworthy.

Kay loved Montana and was often pulled back to the beautiful mountains and serene Flathead Lake area that she called “home”. She traveled widely and made many life-long friends through her travels. Kay was well-known for her spirit of fun and playfulness that was an integral part of her daily life. Her annual “sparkle party” was held to celebrate with friends, the lengthening of the days and the promise of spring in the darkness of winter. She was a gifted writer and talented orator with a knack for speaking to the heart and inspiring listening audiences. Kay was a consummate storyteller and had the gift of bringing a special life to the story that enthralled both child and adult alike. Less well known was her incredible artistic talent in print and textile arts. Kay had an almost compulsive need to create and beautify everything around her and to engage those close to her in the splendor of life. She continued to care for and empower those around her even in her passing. It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to this old soul and wish her well on the next leg of her journey for surely, she has much work yet to be done.