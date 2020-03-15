Kay Marie Jaggers Roth

December 1, 1956 – February 3, 2020
Kay Marie Jagger's Roth passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 3, 2020, she was surrounded by family.
Kay grew up and Brookings, Oregon and was the daughter of Everett and Nellie Jaggers. Her father passed when she was 3 years old, her mom remarried a few years later and she gained a dad, Ken Velley with six brothers and sisters. Kay was the youngest of three, which she eventually became the youngest of nine.
She is preceded in death by, her two father's, mother, brother Don, sister Marie. She is survived by six of her siblings, Jim and Ken Jagger's, Susan, Charlotte, Richard, and Carol. She left behind her loving husband of almost 40 years, Ken, her two daughters, Sarah and Becky Roth, their significant others, and her beautiful grandson, Sebastian Dill, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends that she considered family.
Kay led a life full of love and gratitude, she never met a stranger that she didn't like and supported and loved everyone that she knew. From an early age, she knew that writing and theater would be her passions. She spent the last 15 years of her life volunteering at Albany Civic Theater; directing, acting, prop building, costuming, and everything else that she could do. She created a family full of love and laughter at Albany Civic Theater.
Kay's family would like to welcome you to celebrate her life on the 40th wedding anniversary of her and her beloved husband Ken. Please come and help celebrate Kay's life on June 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Albany, starting at 2 p.m. Please bring stories, memories, photo’s to share and help remember Kay our mom, wife, grandma, friend.