December 23, 1937 - April 15, 2022

Kay Conrad Robinson (aka Diana Kay Conrad), a longtime resident of Corvallis, Oregon, died at Conifer House Memory Care in Corvallis on April 15, 2022, with family by her side.

Kay was born in Buhl, Idaho on December 23, 1937, to Edward Kinyon Conrad and Dorothy Lucile (Doolen) Conrad. She graduated from Castleford High School and was co-valedictorian of her high school class. After high school, Kay attended the University of Idaho where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and editor of the yearbook, graduating in 1959, followed by a year of graduate study at Penn State University.

Kay taught high school classes in California and Washington, as well as a middle school class at an Air Force base in England, before pursuing her master's degree at Western Washington University. In 1970, Kay received her M.Ed. from Western Washington University, and then moved to Corvallis where she became the Assistant Dean of Students for Oregon State University. She worked at Oregon State for 26 years, eventually holding the position of Director of Admissions. Kay was an active Gamma Phi Beta sorority alumna at Oregon State. She also enjoyed knitting, photography, scrapbooking, playing bridge with her many friends, gardening (especially raising roses) and mystery novel reading. Kay was President of the OSU Folk Club, volunteered at the Folk Club Thrift Shop and was Membership Secretary at the Corvallis United Methodist Church. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Kay had no children of her own, but she was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews and, before her illness, never missed a birthday or special occasion. Kay made sure each of her nieces and nephews (and the grands) had a Christmas ornament collection, with ornaments from all over the world. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico, rafting the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, visiting the family cabin near Ketchum, Idaho and walking on the beach at the Oregon coast with her siblings and their kids.

Kay married Alan Hadley Robinson in 1995. Kay and Alan were avid Beavers fans and long-time season ticket holders for Beavers football, gymnastics, and basketball. Kay said that orange was her favorite color. Kay and Alan endowed a scholarship at Oregon State University's Nuclear Science and Engineering Department, where Alan had been Department Head. Kay and Alan traveled extensively, particularly enjoying cruises to the Virgin Islands, Australia and an overland adventure in Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, and Peru. They also enjoyed annual visits to the Elkhorn Guest Ranch in Montana where they relished seeing the wildlife on the ranch and in nearby Yellowstone Park. Kay loved spending time with Alan's family, which became her own.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Kay is survived by her brother, Joe Ed Conrad (wife Dee), her sister, Dorothy Joyce Conrad and Kay's nieces and nephews, Vic Conrad (wife Jani, and children James and Lauren), Patrick Conrad (wife Jennifer and children Adam and Tara), Jodee Kelly (husband Kevin and children Carson and Cooper), Blake Sherlock, Regan Sherlock (wife Sonia and children Jalyn and Dylan) and Megan Murphy. She also is survived by Alan's children, Alan Robinson, Jr., and William Robinson (wife Julie and son Thomas).

Kay's family would like to thank the staff at Conifer House and Serenity Hospice for their care of Kay.

A private memorial service will be held for Kay. Online condolences for the family may be posted at mchenryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alan and Kay Robinson Endowed Scholarship at Oregon State University.