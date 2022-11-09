 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kay Bomber

December 15, 1963 - November 5, 2022

Kay Bomber - Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis.

More information at www.demossdurdan.com.

