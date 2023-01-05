 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathy L. Flanagan

  • 0
Kathy L. Flanagan

Kathy M. Flanagan

January 13, 1950 – December 29, 2022

Kathy M. Flanagan, 72, of Albany, died, December 29, 2022 in Lebanon.

Kathy was born January 13, 1950 in Lebanon the daughter of John and Mary (Bass) Bruce. She was raised in Sweet Home and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1968.

Kathy married Larry Flanagan on August 15, 1968 in Sweet Home. The couple lived in Oakland, California and Lebanon before settling in Albany in 1976.

Kathy had worked as a waitress and a receptionist for City of Albany Utility Office.

Kathy enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Larry, son Del and Keith Flanagan and 3 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Carl and Calvin McLain, Melvin, Marvin and Marshal Bruce.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023 at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News