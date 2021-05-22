February 2, 1918 - May 10, 2021

Kathryn (Kay) Abbott of Albany passed away peacefully in her home May 10, 2021 at the age of 103.

Kathryn was born in Seneca, Nebraska, February 2, 1918 to Peter and Fern (Travis) Andersen. She moved with her family to Colorado in 1925 and grew up in Denver. She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1939 with a bachelor's degree in education and in 1945, with a master's degree in business. Kay's teaching career started in Colorado, extended to Hawaii and ended in Alaska concluding ten years of teaching.

While teaching in Alaska she met James E. Abbott who was serving with the U.S. Coast Guard. They were married in 1950 in Los Angeles, California.

In September, 1968, her husband left the aerospace industry and the family moved to Albany, Oregon where her husband returned to his work in education. Kay was a homemaker for 20 years while her children were growing up. However, with children grown, Kay over a span of the next 28 years went on to the following careers: Director of Volunteers in the Service to America, Director of the Linn County Information, Referral and Volunteer Service and Executive Director of Linn County Community Service Agency.